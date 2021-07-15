YEREVAN — The Armenian government has informed that 15 more POWs have returned from Azerbaijan today with the mediation of the Russian side.

“As a goodwill gesture, the Armenian side provided Azerbaijan with maps of minefields in the Fizuli and Zangelan regions,” the Armenian government said, citing the names of 15 Armenian captives who had returned home.

They are all from Shirak region.

1. Volodya Vachagan Hakobyan – Shirak region

2. Gorg Norayr Asatryan – Shirak region

3. Gor Vahram Gasparyan – Shirak region

4. Sisak Grisha Yengoyan – Shirak region

5. Yuri Tigran Karapetyan – Shirak region

6. Edgar Vachagan Mahtesyan – Shirak region

7. Aram Garnik Minasyan – Shirak region

8. Mkrtich Simoni Minasyan – Shirak region

9. Albert Kamo Petrosyan – Shirak region

10. Armen Yeghiazar Poghosyan – Shirak region

11. Romik Misaki Sedrakyan – Shirak region

12. Kamo Karen Sefilyan- Shirak region

13. Yeghish Hovhannes Aslanyan – Shirak region

14. Grigor Georgi Gorgyan – Shirak region

15. Andranik Tigran Manukyan – Shirak region

The Armenian government thanked Russia for its mediation role.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry confirmed the news, saying that it was returning 15 Armenians who had been sentenced to prison by a court decision, whose sentences had expired.

It should be reminded that after the November 9 trilateral statement , 12 of the 14 prisoners of war from Shirak captured from Khtsaberd were sentenced to 6 months in Baku yesterday , and 2 – Hrach Avagyan, Gegham Serobyan – to 4 years in prison. The investigation of one of the criminal cases has ended in the Baku War Crimes Court.

103 prisoners have returned to Armenia from Azerbaijan after the war, and Lebanese-Armenian Maral Najaryan was returned to Beirut.