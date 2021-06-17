Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said his Civil Contract party will score a “crushing” victory in Sunday’s parliamentary elections as he addressed on Thursday thousands of supporters rallying in Yerevan.

“The people of Armenia will certainly and undoubtedly win with a crushing percentage [of votes,]” Pashinyan told the crowd that gathered in the city’s central Republic Square. “And yes, everything is decided because the people of Armenia have already decided everything in their minds, hearts and souls.”

“Armenia’s citizens have decided that there is a future in Armenia. There is a future!” he said, chanting Civil Contract’s campaign motto.

Pashinyan went on to urge supporters to gather in the sprawling square on Monday to celebrate the ruling party’s victory. He said it will mark the beginning of an Armenian “steel revolution” involving tougher methods of governance.

Pashinyan said his campaign rallies held across the country have demonstrated that most Armenians continue to support their government despite last year’s disastrous war with Azerbaijan, which left at least 3,700 Armenian soldiers dead.

In his hour-long speech at the rally Pashinyan did not comment on reasons for that defeat. He instead criticized Azerbaijan’s continuing aggressive statements and unconstructive position in the post-war period.

The premier said at the same time that he looks forward to the opening of transport links between Armenia and Azerbaijan envisaged by the truce accord. He said this will allow Armenia to have rail links with Russia and Iran via Azerbaijan.

He reiterated that in this regard the government has not discussed, does not discuss and will not discuss any issue within the “corridor logic.” “In other words, in the context of the opening of communications, we completely rule out the change of the status of any sovereign territory of Armenia,” Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan reiterated his pledges to deepen Russian-Armenian relations, calling them “the pivot of our security.” He also called for the launch of a “strategic dialogue” with Iran.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Dr. Richard Hovannisian to Present in Tampa a Lecture on Historic Armenian Cities and Provinces

TAMPA (FLArmenians.com) — St. Hagop Armenian Church of Pinellas Park, FL will…

Parties to Karabakh Conflict Agree to Observe Ceasefire on Nowruz, Easter

YEREVAN (Armenianow) — For the first time since signing a ceasefire agreement…

Portugal Arrives in Armenia for Crucial Euro-Cup Qualifier on Saturday

YEREVAN — Portugal national football team has arrived in Yerevan for Euro…

Armenia, China Premiers Discuss Ways of Expanding Economic Cooperation

BEIJING — Chinese Premier Li Keqiang met Tuesday with Armenian Prime Minister…