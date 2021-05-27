VENICE — On May 22nd, the 17th International Architecture Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia, opened in Venice, Italy. Among 112 world-renowned architectural studios and artists, as well as 61 national pavilions, TUMO was invited to showcase its very own installation.

Within the theme of the Biennale Architettura 2021, “How Will We Live Together?,” participants reimagined the formats of human coexistence and projected different scenarios of our relationship with nature, the built environment and each other.

TUMO’s “Learning to Learn Together” installation, located in the Arsenale, explores the future of learning and showcases the international network of TUMO centers. The installation is based on a forest of computer-generated “lifelines” that give voice to teenagers from Armenia, France, Germany, Russia, Ukraine, Albania and Lebanon. Through their unique stories, students talk about some of the most important things they have in common – freedom of choice, personalization, teamwork and real-life learning experiences. Exhibition visitors enter into a dialogue with TUMO students and learn about their daily life, their dreams and their aspirations. Visitors also explore scale models of TUMO buildings from around the world, designed by renowned architects such as Bernard Khoury and Winy Maas.

On opening days (May 19-21), La Biennale di Venezia has already hosted over 7,000 accredited visitors.

“We need to find a new kind of relationship with educational processes and the spaces in which they occur,” said TUMO CEO Marie Lou Papazian, adding that “Students need to be in charge of their own learning, and they deserve to have access to the kinds of resources and facilities that will empower them to reach their full potential and to expand the limits of that potential.”

The 17th International Architecture Exhibition will be open to visitors through November 2021. The Jury, chaired by Kazuyo Sejima, will award the official prizes on August 30th, 2021.

The Architecture Biennale, being held one year late due to the pandemic, is organized by La Biennale di Venezia. Held every two years since 1980, its main purpose is to offer architectural solutions to societal and technological problems.