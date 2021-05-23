YEREVAN — Twenty-three political parties and four alliances have applied to run in Armenia’s upcoming snap parliamentary elections.

They all submitted the lists of their election candidates and other registration documents to the Central Election Commission (CEC) by Wednesday’s legal deadline for such applications.

The CEC has five days to process the applications. It has rarely barred candidates from participating in elections in the past.

Political forces will be vying for at least 101 seats in Armenia’s new parliament that will be elected on June 20 under the system of proportional representation.

Under Armenian law, the parties need to win at least 5 percent of the vote in order to be represented in the National Assembly. The vote threshold for blocs is set at 7 percent.

Only three groups — the ruling My Step bloc and the opposition Prosperous Armenia (BHK) and Bright Armenia (LHK) parties — cleared these thresholds in the last general elections held in December 2018. My Step, which mostly comprises members of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party, won 70 percent of the vote at the time.

4 Alliances:

“Armenia” Alliance

“Free Homeland” Alliance

“I have the Honor” Alliance

Shirinyan-Babajanyan Alliance of Democrats

27 Parties:

Civil Contract Party

Fair Armenia Party

Republic Party

Pan-Armenian National Statehood Party

Prosperous Armenia Party

Armenian Homeland Party

National Agenda Party

Christian-Democratic Party

European Party of Armenia

Citizen’s Decision Social Democratic Party

Our Home is Armenia Party

National-Democratic Pole Party

United Homeland Party

5165 National Conservative Movement Party

Bright Armenia Party

Rise (Verelq) Party

Freedom Party

Liberal Party

Armenian National Congress Party

Sovereign Armenia Party

Awakening National Christian Party

Democratic Party of Armenia

Armenian Eagles United Armenia Party