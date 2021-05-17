Author
YEREVAN — Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with Jake Sullivan, the US President’s National Security Adviser, on the latter’s initiative.

Nikol Pashinyan expressed gratitude for the US President’s statement on the anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, noting its key significance.

The interlocutors referred to the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

The American side deemed the actions of the Azerbaijani forces inside the border of Armenia unacceptable and provocative, and stressed that the US position will be presented to the Azerbaijani leadership as well, with a demand to withdraw its forces from the territory of Armenia.

Adviser Sullivan praised the restraint shown by the Armenian side in this situation, and hailed the steps aimed at solving the issues not through military but through diplomacy.

The American side also expressed its concern over the Armenian captives held in Azerbaijan and stressed the need to ensure their return.

The US President’s National Security Adviser praised the Armenian Government ‘s commitment to strengthening democracy and assured that the United States will continue to assist Armenia in advancing its democratic agenda.

