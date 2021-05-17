Author
MOSCOW — “Palestine urges the Turkish president not to draw parallels between the recent Israeli-Palestinian tension and Nagorno-Karabakh,” + Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told TASS.

“We appreciate the Turkish President’s statements on Jerusalem, the Palestinian issue and support for Palestine. But we did not want to confuse this issue with the Karabakh issue. “We have excellent relations with both Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as good relations with Turkey,” he said.

Last weekend, the Turkish president promised to support the Palestinians as he had supported Azerbaijan in the recent Karabakh war. Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, proposing to send an international peacekeeping force to the region to protect the Palestinians.

