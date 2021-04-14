Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russia, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States ) have called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to resume negotiations on a “comprehensive and sustainable” resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The Diplomats from the three world powers expressed readiness late on Tuesday to facilitate such talks, including with renewed visits to the conflict zone.

In a joint statement, they noted “with satisfaction” the conflicting sides’ compliance with the Russian-brokered ceasefire that stopped last year’s Armenian-Azerbaijani war while calling for “additional efforts” to stabilize the situation. “These include issues related to, inter alia: the return of all POWs and other detainees in accordance with the provisions of international humanitarian law, the exchange of all data necessary to conduct effective demining of conflict regions; the lifting of restrictions on access to Nagorno-Karabakh, including for representatives of international humanitarian organizations; the preservation and protection of religious and cultural heritage; and the fostering of direct contacts and co-operation between communities affected by the conflict as well as other people-to-people confidence building measures”.

“The Co-Chairs stress that special attention should be paid to the achievement of a final comprehensive and sustainable settlement on the basis of the elements and principles well-known to the sides,” says the statement.

“In this respect, the Co-Chairs call on the parties to resume high-level political dialogue under the auspices of the Co-Chairs at the earliest opportunity. They reiterate their proposal to organize direct bilateral consultations under their auspices, in order for the sides to review and agree jointly upon a structured agenda, reflecting their priorities, without preconditions.”

“The Co-Chairs underscore their readiness to resume working visits to the region, including Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas, to carry out their assessment and mediation roles,” added the mediators.

In this regard, the Co-Chairs reminded the sides of the requirement to provide unimpeded access and maximum flexibility of movement with regard to the Co-Chairs’ travel itineraries, in accordance with their mandate and previous practice.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Threat of Genocide of Armenians Still Exists in Azerbaijan

The Voice of Russia has published an article by Ruben Zargaryan, Associate…

Armenian News Android and iPhone App Introduced

Today, Massis Publishing, the parent organization to MassisPost and Massis Weekly, introduced…

33 Young Fellows From The Teach For Armenia Programme Begin Teaching in Armenian Schools

DILIJAN — On July 4, Teach For Armenia (TFA) together with Scholae…

Rep. Schiff Commemorates 28th Anniversary of Pogrom Against Armenians in Sumgait

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) entered the following statement…