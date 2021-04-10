The Zoryan Institute is pleased to announce a very timely and important upcoming panel taking place Saturday, April 17 12-3pm EST via Zoom, with authors from the Institute’s latest publication, Collective and State Violence in Turkey: The Construction of a National Identity from Empire to Nation-State.

Viewed through the lens of international politics, this panel will raise questions about Turkey’s historic influence on the European Powers and their acceptance of Turkey’s domestic gross violations of human rights and mass killings of groups such as Alevis, Armenians, Assyrians, Greeks, Jews, Kurds, and Yazidis.

This panel will also demonstrate how impunity for past crimes and political expediency by the international community has allowed Turkey to repeat these patterns of violence dating all the way back to the 1830s, including the Armenian Genocide of 1915, to Turkey’s latest involvement in the Artsakh war against Armenians.

To register for this panel visit: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_fVbjT5EfTXq8FYB8cDUR6A

By registering for this panel, you will automatically be sent a 15% discount code to purchase a copy of Collective and State Violence in Turkey.