Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

The Zoryan Institute is pleased to announce a very timely and important upcoming panel taking place Saturday, April 17 12-3pm EST via Zoom, with authors from the Institute’s latest publication, Collective and State Violence in Turkey: The Construction of a National Identity from Empire to Nation-State.

Viewed through the lens of international politics, this panel will raise questions about Turkey’s historic influence on the European Powers and their acceptance of Turkey’s domestic gross violations of human rights and mass killings of groups such as Alevis, Armenians, Assyrians, Greeks, Jews, Kurds, and Yazidis.

This panel will also demonstrate how impunity for past crimes and political expediency by the international community has allowed Turkey to repeat these patterns of violence dating all the way back to the 1830s, including the Armenian Genocide of 1915, to Turkey’s latest involvement in the Artsakh war against Armenians.

To register for this panel visit: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_fVbjT5EfTXq8FYB8cDUR6A

By registering for this panel, you will automatically be sent a 15% discount code to purchase a copy of Collective and State Violence in Turkey.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

The Inaugural Gala of the New Center of the Armenian Society of Los Angeles, in Glendale October 8

GLENDALE – The newly constructed three story imposing Center of the Armenian…

Annual COAF Gala Raises $3.7 Million in Support of SMART Initiative in Armenia

NEW YORK—The 12th Annual Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) Holiday Gala held…

Armenian Authorities Implicate Opposition Groups in Yerevan Riots

YEREVAN — The National Security Service (NSS) on Wednesday accused Armenian opposition…

Columbia University to Host Professor Balakian’s Talk on Traveling to Turkey

Professor Peter Balakian will deliver a talk titled, “Terror and Taboo: Going…