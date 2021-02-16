YEREVAN (Armradio) — The November 9, 2020 statement of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan does not contain any provisions on the establishment of any corridor, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anna Naghdalyan told Armenpress.

The comments come after the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev stated that “a joint statement contains a special provision on the establishment of the Nakhichevan corridor.”

“Paragraph 9 of the November 9 trilateral statement mentions the unblocking of all economic and transport ties in the region,” the Spokesperson said, adding that this is the approach Armenia pursues on issues of establishing regional stability, as well as the prospects of cooperation in the region.

“The above paragraph does not contain any provisions for the establishment of a corridor. Any road or communication route passing through the territory of Armenia will be exclusively under the jurisdiction of the sovereignty of Armenia,” Naghdalyan said.