Cloudburst Entertainment has announced its acquisition of the rights to the film, Songs of Solomon, slated to be released this year. Songs of Solomon depicts the life and music of Archbishop Solomon (Komitas), intertwined with a childhood friendship torn apart during the Hamidian massacres of 1881-1915.

According to Deadline Hollywood, Cloudburst CEO and Executive Producer Steve Fedyski stated that although the film explores a dark chapter of Armenian history, it is ultimately a “beautiful reminder that the power of friendship translates beyond cultural boundaries,” adding that the Arizona-based distribution company is “thrilled to bring this impactful story to screens everywhere.”

The film was officially entered by Armenia for this year’s International Feature Film Oscar competition in December of last year. The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences will release its shortlist of nominated films on February 9 for consideration of an Academy Award for the Best International Film category on April 25.

Oscar-winning “Green Book” producer, Arman Nshanian makes his directorial debut of the Komitas biopic, while producer credits are shared by Karo Kavoukjian, Nick Vallelonga, Asko Akopyan, Ken Rather, Jeff Wallner, David Polemeni, Edgar Karapetyan and Ani Vorskanyan. The screenplay, written by Audrey Gevorkian, is based on Sirvart Kavoukjian’s “The Past Unsung.” Armenian National Film Academy 2019 Best Composer nominee, Andranik Berberyan is responsible for the film’s score.

Vallelonga stated to Deadline that he and Akopyan are honored to partner with Cloudburst on Nshanian’s “stunning and important film,” adding that like Green Book, “the film explores the power of music in a culture, as well as promoting the hope that we must all work together to overcome, respect and accept our differences with love and peace.”