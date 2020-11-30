Thousands of toys were collected for the children of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) at the Homenmen (Armenian Athletic Association) Toy Drive on Nov 28-29 in Glendale and Pasadena.

Volunteers of all ages helped donors unload toys from cars lining up the street with people eager to put a smile on a child’s face in the war torn region of Artsakh. Some participants donated warm clothing, which is much needed in the snowy winter months ahead and others made monetary contributions to help with humanitarian efforts.

“We are very happy with the turnout of the toy drive and the outpouring of support from the community. The innocent children of Artsakh have witnessed their homes being destroyed, their family members have been murdered in a war they never asked for and their right to live peacefully on their ancestral lands has been threatened by a merciless enemy,” said Homenmen Chairman Vartan Kojababian.

“The very least we can do as Diaspora Armenians is help our brothers and sisters during this dire humanitarian crisis. We hope that these toys that were donated by generous community members will uplift the spirits of the children in Artsakh and restore a sense of calm and normalcy during these uncertain times,” he added.

Kojababian also thanked the Armenian Educational Benevolent Union in Pasadena and Mission Wine and Spirits in Glendale where the two-day toy drive was held.

Large boxes of toys were packed up and will be flown in to Armenia and distributed to children in Artsakh within the next two weeks. For more information, or to donate toys or clothing, please contact 818-324-0574.