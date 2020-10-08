YEREVAN — It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of the death of soldier Albert Hovhanissyan, who died heroically defending Artsakh.

Soldier Hovhanissyan’s image was shared all over international media and is a symbol of Armenia’s and Artsakh’s courageous spirit and unrelenting fight for freedom. His father’s statement is below:

“My son, Albert Hovhannisyan, whose photo became widespread all over the world these days, stepped into immortality. My pain and the pain of my family is indescribable.

My grief is heavy, but I am even more proud to be the father of a patriotic Armenian, a real modern-day Hero. I realize that my Albert is not only my Hero, he is the Hero of all of us, he is the example of the Hero Armenian of present and future generations, who followed the path of his heroic ancestors and became immortal.”

The current death toll of Armenian military personnel has reached over 400. We send our deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones defending our Homeland