Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron during a video conference call
PARIS — France accused Turkey on Thursday of sending Syrian mercenaries to fight in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on Azerbaijan’s side.

“We have information that indicates with certainty that Syrian fighters from jihadist groups have transited through [the Turkish city of] Gaziantep to reach the theatre of operations in Nagorno-Karabakh,” said French President Emmanuel Macron “This is a very serious new fact, which changes the situation.”

“We have agreed with President [Donald] Trump and President [Vladimir] Putin to exchange all the information we have on this situation and to draw all the consequences”, Macron added as he arrived for a summit with other European Union leaders in Brussels.

According to Macron’s office, the French and Russian presidents “shared their concern regarding the sending of Syrian mercenaries by Turkey to Nagorno-Karabakh” when they spoke by phone on Wednesday night.

