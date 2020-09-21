Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks during the District of Columbia Mayoral Inauguration ceremony at the Convention Center in Washington, Friday, Jan. 2, 2015. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
WASHINGTON, DC — Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has proclaimed September 21 in Washington DC as “Armenian Independence Day,” the Armenian Embassy in the US informs.

The proclamation reads:

“Whereas, today the Republic of Armenia celebrates its Independence Day and this year also marks the 100th anniversary of the establishment of relations between the United States and Armenia,

“Whereas, the United States has agreements with Armenia that affect trade investments, strengthen democratic institutions and foster sustainable and inclusive economic growth; and

Whereas, the Embassy of Armenia is located in Washington, DC and contributes to the cultural diversity and educational enrichment of our students through their participation in the DC Public School Embassy Adoption Program; and

Whereas, the Republic of Armenia continues to strengthen partnerships between the two countries to build better relations and goodwill; and

Whereas, I congratulate the Embassy of Armenia on this Independence Day celebration and look forward to your continued collaboration with the District of Columbia:

Now, Therefore, I, the Mayor of Washington, DC, do hereby proclaim September 21, 2020 in Washington, DC, as “Armenian Independence Day.”

 

