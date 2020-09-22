Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

The “Revue belge de Philologie et d’Histoire / Belgisch Tijdschrift voor Filologie en Geschiedenis” (97, 2019) has published a special issue on Daniel Varoujan. Edited by Professor Peter Van Nuffelen of Ghent University, Belgium, the volume is titled “Daniel Varoujan: Un poète arménien à Gand – cent ans après.” The table of contents lists the following scholars:

-Peter Van Nuffelen et Simon Payaslian, “Un poète arménien à Gand – cent ans après,” pp. 777-791;
-Pieter De Messemaeker et Christophe Verbruggen, “Étudiants étrangers à l’université de Gand vers 1900,” pp. 793-808;
-Houssine Alloul et Henk De Smaele, “L’Arménie dans la politique et l’imagination belge de l’avant-guerre,” pp. 809-840;
-Simon Payaslian, “Daniel Varoujan à l’Université de Gand (1905-1909),” pp. 841-872;
-Émerance Delacenserie, “La poésie française de Daniel Varoujan: Gand au ‘Coeur de la race’,” pp. 873-886;
-Krikor Beledian, “ ‘J’ai vu l’Europe’ — Daniel Varoujan: le temps de la destruction des images,” pp. 887-918;
-Marc Nichanian, “Daniel Varoujan: le deuil et les dieux,” pp. 919-934.

Abstracts
Peter Van Nuffelen et Simon Payaslian, “An Armenian poet in Ghent – one hundred years later”

The aim of this special issue is, first, to illuminate the exchanges between Belgium and the Ottoman Empire and the experiences of students coming from that region, through the example of the Armenian poet Daniel Varoujan, student at Ghent University from 1905 until 1909. It includes therefore papers on foreign students at Ghent (P. De Messemaeker and C. Verbruggen) and on Belgian public opinion about the Armenian question in this period (H. Alloul and H. De Smaele), besides articles on the life of Varoujan in Ghent (S. Payaslian) and his publications in French in Ghent (E. Delacenserie).

A second aim is to probe what influence the stay in Ghent had on the artistic and intellectual development of Varoujan, through the articles by K. Beledian and M. Nichanian. The introduction offers an introduction to the life and work of Varoujan and a framework within which to read the various articles.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

“100 Years, 100 Arts” to Dedicate Cultural Project to Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN — Eiva Arts Foundation launched the initiative “100 Years, 100 Arts”…

Yerevan’s Response to the Minsk Group and Others

This past week an unprecedented meeting took place in the capital city…

First Toll Roads Planned for Armenia’s North-South Highway

YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — The Armenian government plans to introduce first-ever road tolls…

Armenian Parliament Approves Government’s Five Year Plan

YEREVAN — The Armenian National Assembly voted 64 to 31 (with no…