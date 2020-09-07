YEREVA — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his wife Anna Hakobyan visited on Monday the border towns in the Province of Tavush.

“The first stop was Chinari, where I thanked the locals for firmly supporting our troops in the victorious July battles,” Pashinyan said on social media, referring to the Azerbaijani military attack on Armenia in mid-July, when apart from military positions several civilian settlements, including Chinari, were targeted and bombarded by the Azeri armed forces.

The Prime Minister also met with a Chinari resident whose house is currently being re-built after it was completely destroyed by Azerbaijani artillery strikes.

In Aygepar Pashinyan was introduced on the renovation works of homes which were damaged recently from the Azerbaijani shelling.

“The bordering Aygepar has turned into a major construction site. The houses which were damaged and destroyed from the shelling are being renovated, all streets in the community are being asphalted. The locals, some of whom were previously departing for a seasonal work, are currently engaged in the works. During the tour I got acquainted with the construction process and thanked the local residents for bearing the mission of border guard with an honor”, the PM said on Facebook.

PM Pashinyan also met with the residents of Movses community in Tavush province during which he talked about the ongoing road construction works in the village.

“This is the first time this village with a history of 300 years has an asphalt road. And this is thanks only to tax-paying, responsible citizens.

During the talk with the village residents I told them that our goal is to have same quality roads starting from Yerevan’s Abovyan street and Republic Square up to Movses”, the PM stated.