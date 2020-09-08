YEREVAN — Armenia beat Estonia 2-0 in the 2nd round of the European League of Nations C division matchup played at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican stadium in Yerevan.

Alexandre Karapetyan opened the score in the 43rd minute with a left-footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner

Wbeymar Angulo Mosquera sealed the victory 20 minutes into the second half with a right-footed shot from outside the box to the center of the goal.

Armenia thus scored the first victory under head coach Joaquín Caparrós.

With three points, Armenia currently sits third in the group, which also features North Macedonia, Georgia and Estonia.

After the victory head coach Joaquin Caparros commented on the first victory of his team.

“I congratulated our guys on the victory. Everyone played well. We have a very good team. We entered the field with only thoughts of victory. Now the team must prepare for the next game. The match is 90 minutes and it consists of different stages. I think that our team played balanced football in both halves”.

Speaking about Vahan Bichakhchyan’s debut, Caparros said: The substitute players have upgraded our game. We can say that they entered the game well. Vahan is a talented guy and has a great future. Football players like him are the future of Armenian football.