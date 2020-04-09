YEREVAN – Armenia’s National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported the number of cases of COVID-19 cases in Armenia has reached 921, with one additional death within the last 24 hours. Armenia’s Minister of Health spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan explained, 28 new cases were registered within the last day, and the remaining 12 cases were those that remained unaccounted for in the accounting from the past 40 days.

The total number of deaths reportedly caused by COVID-19 in Armenia now stands at 10. The number of patients who have recovered increased by 24 for a total of 138, and the number of negative test for COVID-19 is currently at 4,902.

The total number of patients undergoing actual treatment for COVID-19 currently stands at 773.