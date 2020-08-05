Author
The Armenian Educational Bennevelent Union (AEBU), in partnership with the Armenian Council of America (ACA), Gaidz Youth Organizatiom (GYO), Nor Serount Cultural Association, and “Homenmem” Armenian Athletic Association extends its deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the tragedy in Lebanon on Aug 4, 2020.

As the hospitals in Beirut reached capacity, AEBU-Lebanon established a triage center to treat and house the surge of wounded at the AEBU Community Medical Center in Hadjin, Beirut.

We urge all Armenian Americans to support the Lebanese people and our Armenian brethren who have recently faced dire circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, economic and political instability, and now loss of life and devastating property damage.

For those interested in donating to AEBU’s efforts, please visit https://aebu.org/donate.

Volunteers and medics assisting injured victims of the blast at Armenian Educational Benevolent Union (AEBU) Community Medical Center in Hadjin 

