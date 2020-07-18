Author
STEPANAKERT — Air defense units of the NKR Army have shot down an Azerbaijani “ORBITER-3’” UAV on a surveillance mission in the north-eastern direction of Artsakh on July 18.

A statement by the press service of Artsakh’s Defense Ministry states that, “the front line units of the Defense Army continue keeping full control of the situation and confidently carry out protection of the borders of the country.”

“All moves by Azerbaijani forces are under full control. There is some activity of drone operation mainly in the air space of Azerbaijan. The only incident of violation of Artsakh air space was recorded in the morning and resulted in destroying the Azerbaijani drone,” Tigran Abrahamyan, former advisor to Artsakh’s president wrote on Facebook.

The Orbiter UAV System is a compact and lightweight unmanned aerial vehicle designed for use in military and security applications. Regularly used by Azerbaijan’s army in military operations against Armenia and Artsakh. It is manufactured by the Israeli company Aeronautics Defense Systems.

