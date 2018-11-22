Top Posts
Home Armenian Araksya Karapetyan to Emcee Armenian American Museum Inaugural Gala
ArmenianCommunityNews

Araksya Karapetyan to Emcee Armenian American Museum Inaugural Gala

November 22, 2018

GLENDALE – The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California has announced Fox 11 Morning News Anchor/Reporter Araksya Karapetyan as the Master of Ceremonies of the Inaugural Gala on Sunday, December 9, 2018 at the prestigious Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood.

Born in Gyumri, Armenia, Araksya Karapetyan and her family immigrated to the United States and settled in Southern California when she was seven years old. Her passion for journalism was born during a summer visit to Armenia when she interviewed and captured the stories of Armenia citizens. She launched her TV career as an intern at KABC-TV Channel 7. Karapetyan currently serves as a News Anchor/Reporter on the widely watched Fox 11 Morning News in Los Angeles.

“It is truly an honor to serve as the Master of Ceremonies for the highly anticipated Armenian American Museum Inaugural Gala at the prestigious Dolby Ballroom,” stated Fox 11 Morning News Anchor/Reporter Araksya Karapetyan. “The Armenian American Museum is a landmark project that is going to be our legacy for our children and is going to serve generations to come.”

Armenian American Museum Exterior ProfileThe Gala will be the signature event of the year for the Armenian American Museum. The inaugural event will bring together donors, supporters, public officials, and community leaders for a memorable evening to celebrate and support the landmark project.

The Armenian American Museum will be the first world class cultural and educational center of its kind in America. The Museum program will feature a Permanent Armenian Exhibition, Traveling Multicultural Exhibitions, Performing Arts Theater, Learning Center, Museum Archives, Café, and Gift Shop.

To reserve tickets and learn more about sponsorship opportunities for the Inaugural Gala, visit www.ArmenianAmericanMuseum.org/Gala.

The deadline for reserving tickets is November 26, 2018.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

USA Urges Parties to Respect Ceasefire Along Karabakh Line of Contact

August 7, 2015

‘Not Nice’ Of Armenia to Annul Normalization Protocols, Says Turkey

March 16, 2018

ECRI Calls on Azerbaijan to Stop Hate Speech Against Armenians

June 7, 2016

Gladys Berejiklian Sworn in as 45th Premier of New South Wales

January 23, 2017

Turkey Falsificates Historical Facts Around Tigran Honents Church of Ani

February 3, 2016

Armenia Commemorates Victims of 1988 Earthquake

December 7, 2010

Armenia’s Leading Civic Organizations not Invited to International \”Forum for the Future of Democracy\” to be Held in Yerevan

October 1, 2010

Over 50 Thousand Articles Included in Armenian Wikipedia

August 5, 2013

Presidents of Armenia and Egypt Discuss Closer Ties in Moscow Meeting

May 11, 2015

Ethnic Armenian Blogger Receives Threats After Azerbaijan Visit

July 11, 2018

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.