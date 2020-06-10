Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — Armenia’s Ministry Health reports the number of positive COVID-19 cases to date in Armenia totals to 14,103

According to statistics posted on the Ministry’s official website, as of June , the total number of registered deaths due to COVID-19 is 227, and the total number of recoveries stands at 5,226.

The number of patients currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Armenia is 8,573.

According to official data, 77 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have died for other reasons.

In total, 73,156 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Armenia.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

The Armenian EyeCare Project Gala to Honor California Governor George Deukmejian

NEWPORT BEACH, CA — The Armenian EyeCare Project (AECP), an organization dedicated…

April 24 Commemorations in Los Angeles Suspended Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic

After careful consideration of the Coronavirus pandemic, the United Armenian Council of…

Yerevan Mayor Confirms His Resignation

YEREVAN — Yerevan’s Mayor Karen Karapetian confirmed on Friday reports that he…

Professor Richard Hovannisian Inducted into Accademia Ambrosiana of Milan

MILANO — UCLA. Professor Richard Hovannisian of UCLA and the Shoah Foundation…