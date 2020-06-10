YEREVAN — Armenia’s Ministry Health reports the number of positive COVID-19 cases to date in Armenia totals to 14,103

According to statistics posted on the Ministry’s official website, as of June , the total number of registered deaths due to COVID-19 is 227, and the total number of recoveries stands at 5,226.

The number of patients currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Armenia is 8,573.

According to official data, 77 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have died for other reasons.

In total, 73,156 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Armenia.