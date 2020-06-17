The Society for Armenian Studies and Brill are very happy to announce that they have joined forces with regard to the Journal of the Society for Armenian Studies, which will be published by Brill from 2020 onwards. The Journal also has a new Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Tamar M. Boyadjian (Michigan State University).

The first volume of the Journal of the Society for Armenian Studies was published in 1984 under the editorship of Prof. Avedis K. Sanjian (1921-1995). Since that time, it has served as the foremost journal for scholarship in the field of Armenian studies in the Western Hemisphere. The purpose of the Journal, according to the inaugural editor, was “the dissemination of the best original scholarship in Armenian studies and closely related fields, without any chronological limitations.”

The current editorship and board of the JSAS remain committed to that central principle and continues to publish articles in the fields of History, Archaeology, Religion, Philology, Literature, Art History, Genocide, and Diaspora Studies.

The first issue of 2020 is expected to be published in September, the second issue will follow soon after.

“The Society for Armenian Studies (SAS) is thrilled about this new partnership with Brill. There is no doubt that the Journal of the Society for Armenian Studies (JSAS) will become a leading journal in the field of Armenian Studies with a new editor, advisory and editorial boards as well as book review editors. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration with Brill with the aim of transforming the Journal into a global hub of disseminating knowledge about Armenian Studies.”

Bedross Der Matossian, Ph.D.

President of the Society for Armenian Studies (SAS)

“I am both honored and excited to be appointed the new Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of the Society of Armenian Studies. I am also equally excited to be working with the prestigious publisher Brill at Leiden in the Netherlands. As editor, one of my goals is to promote global, transnational, and cross-cultural scholarship in the field of Armenian Studies. Working with Brill, the journal will now be able to have rolling submissions, alongside planned thematic volumes, helping to foster new directions in the field of Armenian Studies that align with cutting-edge scholarly research.”

Tamar M. Boyadjian, Ph.D.

Editor-in-Chief of Journal of the Society for Armenian Studies

“Brill is delighted to be the new publisher of the well-established Journal of the Society for Armenian Studies. The field of Armenian Studies is burgeoning and Brill is very happy to be part of this vibrant community of scholars.” Maurits van den Boogert

Publishing Director, Brill

Scope:

The Journal of the Society for Armenian Studies (JSAS) is the foremost peer-reviewed periodical of Armenology in the Western Hemisphere. The Journal publishes scholarly articles on diverse topics of Armenian Studies without any chronological limitations. The Journal also accepts contributions on related fields addressing the history and culture of the Middle East across all periods. In particular, JSAS’s aim is to promote scholarship that foregrounds the significance of Armenian studies in questioning dominant historical and social narratives—both narrowly within the field and in more broader global and comparative contexts. JSAS accepts submissions in English, Armenian, French, Italian, and German. It does not publish opinion or policy papers.

Editor-in-Chief:

Tamar M. Boyadjian, Michigan State University

Advisory Board:

Bedross Der Matossian, University of Nebraska-Lincoln; Barlow Der Mugrdechian, California State University, Fresno; Rachel Goshgarian, Lafayette College; Sharon Kinoshita, University of California, Santa Cruz; Jyotsna Singh, Michigan State University; Alison Vacca, University of Tennessee, Knoxville

Editorial Board:

Sebouh Aslanian, University of California, Los Angeles; Stephan Astourian, University of California, Berkeley; Marie-Aude Baronian, Universiteit van Amsterdam; Houri Berberian, University of California, Irvine; Talar Chahinian, University of California, Irvine; Myrna Douzjian, University of California, Berkeley; Shushan Karapetian, University of Southern California; David Kazanjian, University of Pennsylvania; Lilit Keshishyan, University of Southern California; Tsolin Nalbantian, Universiteit Leiden; Christina Maranci, Tufts University; Sergio La Porta, California State University, Fresno; Hratch Tchilingirian, University of Oxford; Heghnar Watenpaugh, University of California, Davis

Book Review Editors:

Michael Pifer, University of Michigan (Spring 2020 volume); Nora Lessersohn, University College London; Erin Piñon, Princeton University

For more information about this media alert visit the brill website, or contact Maurits van den Boogert, Publishing Director Middle East and Islamic Studies, via Boogert@brill.com.