YEREVAN — The European Union and Sweden have joined efforts with Lithuania to support Armenia to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences.

The Lithuanian medical team comprising of medical workers and experts has arrived in Armenia on Friday. The medical team has also brought medical equipment and supplies.

The team will work alongside their Armenian colleagues to fight the virus for 14 days.

EU Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, Lithuanian Ambassador Inga Stanyte-Tolockiene, Swedish Charge d’ Affairs a.i. Birger Karlson together with RA Deputy Foreign Minister Avet Adonts and First Deputy Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan went to the airport to personally greet the arriving team and wish them good luck in their invaluable mission.

On June 19, a second Air Serbia flight carried medical supplies and equipment to Armenia. The first plane landed at Zvartnots International Airport on Thursday.

The agreement on the provision of humanitarian aid by Serbia to Armenia had been reached during the telephone conversations between the President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian and the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic.

The Acting Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia, Head of the General European Department, Ambassador Bojana Adamovic Dragovic and the Ambassador of Armenia to Serbia Ashot Hovakimian were at the airport to see the humanitarian aid off to Armenia.

One of the boxes carried a message from the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic, which reads, “Help to Armenian people in difficult times, as a pledge for good future.”

Serbia is providing 10 artificial lung ventilation devises, 10 devises to monitor patients’ condition, 500 thousand surgical and 100 thousand protective masks, 25 thousand protective glasses, 25 thousand protective medical gear and other necessary items.