LOS ANGELES – With 22 new deaths in the past 24 hours, and a total of 2,384 deaths and 55,968 identified positive COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases in Los Angeles County to date, the LA County Department of Public Health – Environmental Health Specialist Nona Oganisyan, issued a message in Armenian today during the daily press briefing, updating the Armenian-American community on the County’s request for a variance from the State of California which was approved today, urging the community to continue following safe practices to avoid getting infected along with updated statistical data.

<noscript><iframe width=560 height=315 src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/k4YKoB5xFlQ?start=2813" frameborder=0 allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

As the recovery journey continues, more people being around one another may result in more transmission of COVID-19, more cases, and more hospitalizations and deaths. The actions everyone takes today will impact where numbers are in two or three weeks. Everyone must continue to follow distancing and infection control protocols and wear a clean cloth face covering that securely covers both your nose and mouth when in contact with other people not in your household. Public Health will assess the activities allowed by the Order on an ongoing basis. LA County is in stage two of the five-stage Roadmap to Recovery and until the final stage five is reached, Health Officer Orders and directives will continue to ensure that we slow spread of COVID-19 to prevent an overwhelming surge of COVID-19 cases at healthcare facilities.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community can be found on the LA County Public Health website.

The latest figures, according to the LA County Public Health Department website, the city of Glendale continues as one of the highest affected with 985 positive COVID-19 cases, and 83 deaths to date. Other areas with high populations of Armenian-Americans, include Burbank (404 cases), East Hollywood (228 cases), Hollywood (281 cases), Little Armenia (203 cases), Montebello (424 cases), North Hollywood (734 cases), Northridge (354 cases), Pasadena (928 cases), Sunland (160 cases), and Tujunga (124 cases). For a complete up to date list of COVID-19 posit cases by cities and institutions, visit: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

The best protection against COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing (especially by staying at home) and wear a clean face covering when in contact with others from outside your household. People who have underlying health conditions remain at much greater risk for serious illness from COVID-19, so it will continue to be very important for the County’s vulnerable residents to stay at home as much as possible, to have groceries and medicine delivered, and to call their providers immediately if they have even mild symptoms.