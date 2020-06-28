YEREVAN — According to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of coronavirus cases in Armenia over the past day has increased by 662, totaling 23,909.

According to statistics posted on the Center’s official website, as of 11:00 on June 27, the number of patients who had recovered increased by 762 and now stands at 12,911.

10 people have died in Armenia over the past 24 hours from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 420. Another 133 patients with COVID-19 died for other reasons.

Currently the number of patients undergoing actual treatment for coronavirus in Armenia is 10,445, and the total number of coronavirus tests conducted in Armenia is 107,108.