Nalbandian Briefs CSTO Counterparts on Azerbaijani Attempts to Derail Karabakh Peace

July 17, 2017

MINSK (Tert.am) — FM Edward Nalbandian, who is in Belarus, Minsk, to attend the Collective Security Treaty Organization’s (CSTO) ministerial summit, briefed his counterparts from member states on the Azerbaijani authorities’ continuing policy of aggression against Nagorno-Karabakh.

Armenia’s top diplomat called attention to the fact that Azerbaijan intentionally provokes tension in the conflict zone to derail the OSCE Minsk Group-mediated efforts towards pushing for progress in the long-lasting land dispute. He said that Azerbaijan fails to abide by Vienna and St Petersburg agreement in attempt to hamper future peace efforts.

Nalbandian also addressed Armenia’s official position on the developments in Syria, focusing on the assistance programs for Syrian refugees in Armenia and the humanitarian aid delivered to the population in the war-torn country.

During the meeting the Foreign Ministers exchanged views on cooperation between CSTO and other regional and international organizations.

The diplomats also referred to the process of implementation of provisions of the Yerevan Declaration adopted by the CSTO Collective Security Council in 2016, the priorities of the Belarusian presidency of the CSTO, issues affecting global and regional security, the situation in Central Asia and South Caucasus, as well as the developments in the Middle East and efforts towards establishing stability in Afghanistan.

