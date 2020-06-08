Up next
YEREVAN — Armenia’s Ministry Health reports the number of positive COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases to date in Armenia totals to 9,492.

According to statistics posted on the Ministry’s official website, as of June 1, the total number of deaths in Armenia totals 139, with number of recoveries at 3,402.

The number of patients currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Armenia is 5,896.

According to official data, 55 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have died for other reasons.

In total, 58,668 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Armenia.

