YEREVAN — Armenia’s Ministry Health reports the number of positive COVID-19 cases to date in Armenia increased by 711 new cases to total 21,717.

According to the spokesman for the Minister of Health, the large number of confirmed cases is due to the large number of tests performed.

According to the data posted on the Ministry’s official website, as of June 24, the total number of registered deaths due to COVID-19 is 386, and the total number of recoveries stands at 10,797.

The number of patients currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Armenia is 10,404.

According to official data, 130 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have died for other reasons.

In total, 100,400 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Armenia.

