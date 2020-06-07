Up next
YEREVAN — Armenia’s Ministry Health reports the number of positive COVID-19 cases to date in Armenia totals to 11,221

According to statistics posted on the Ministry’s official website, as of June 4, the total number of deaths in Armenia increased by 7 for a total of 183, and the total number of recoveries stands at 3,513.

The number of patients currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Armenia is 8,052.

According to official data, 69 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have died for other reasons.

In total, 65,161 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Armenia.

