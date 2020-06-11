Author
YEREVAN — Armenia’s Ministry Health reports the number of positive COVID-19 cases to date in Armenia totals to 14,669

According to statistics posted on the Ministry’s official website, as of June 11, the total number of registered deaths due to COVID-19 is 245, and the total number of recoveries stands at 5,466.

The number of patients currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Armenia is 8,876.

According to official data, 82 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have died for other reasons.

In total, 75,389 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Armenia.

