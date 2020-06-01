Over the last several days, America has reeled over the recent examples of police brutality and racism that has plagued this country for centuries. These reprehensible acts of police violence have spurred a wave of protests across the nation in response to the horrific death of George Floyd at the hands of four police officers. We believe these protests need to remain peaceful and nonviolent in order to preserve the true message of the Black Lives Matter Movement.

As Armenian-Americans we cannot stand by silently while our friends in the African American community are continually targeted, harassed, and persecuted by the forces of racism and oppression prevalent within the American law enforcement system.

The Gaidz Youth Organization demands that the relevant agencies and government officials within Minnesota thoroughly investigate the unjust and tragic death of George Floyd at the hands of four of Minneapolis’ “finest”. We applaud the swift arrest of officer Derek Chauvin and call for an immediate investigation and indictment of the other three officers present that day. We call on all law enforcement agencies and public officials across the country to implement strong policies and reforms to prevent any further atrocities from ever being committed upon our fellow citizens by law enforcement.

Our thoughts and sympathies are with the families of the victims and we stand in solidarity with the rest of this nation as we mourn the loss of our fellow Americans to these outrages.

The Gaidz Youth Organization

Board of Directors