Threats of war and the militaristic position, whether in the form of statements or large-scale military exercises conducted in violation of international treaties, are traditional components of Azerbaijan’s non-constructive position, which will not affect or influence the positions of the Armenian parties in the Karabakh issue and on the democratic processes in Artsakh. This is how the spokeswoman for the Armenian Foreign Ministry Anna Naghdalyan responded to the statement of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on the inauguration of the newly elected President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan in Shushi.

“However, they are clearly detrimental to the environment conducive to peace, which is necessary for the consideration of substantive issues. Armenia is committed to the exclusively peaceful settlement of the conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs,” Naghdalyan said in a statement issued by Armenia’s Foreign Ministry.

“We once again congratulate the people of Artsakh on forming a government as a result of democratic processes, we want to reaffirm that the Republic of Armenia will continue to work closely with the new authorities representing the people of Artsakh in the peace process and in this context consistently support the Artsakh people’s right to self-determination.” the statement continued.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry called both the democratic elections in Artsakh this year and the inauguration of the newly elected president a “provocation”, claiming that the participation of the Armenian Prime Minister in the ceremony as “a black spot on the person’s reputation, who positioned himself as a democrat.” “The war is not over yet, and Azerbaijan reserves the right to restore its territorial integrity within the internationally recognized borders in all necessary ways,” he said, according to Azeri media. “Let no one doubt that the occupied territories will be liberated.”

Newly elected President Arayik Harutyunyan is assuming his duties in Artsakh today , and Artsakh newly elected National Assembly convened its first sitting.