Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

President Armen Sarkissian through a video call gave an interview to the reputable Indian StratNews Global portal. The President responded to questions related to the denial by Turkey of the fact of the Armenian Genocide. He also responded to questions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Garry Kasparov: \’A Game Designed For Me\’

ALJAZEERA.NET — Acknowledged by many as the greatest chess player of all…

Ara Parseghian, Legendary Notre Dame Football Coach, Dies at 94

SOUTH BEND, IN (NPR) — Ara Parseghian, a Hall of Fame coach…

National Center for Armenian Memory Inaugurated in Décines, France

On Sunday, October 20, French Minister of Culture Aurelie Filipetti inaugurated in…

AMAA and Haigazian University to Honor Dr. Mihran Agbabian and George R. Phillips, Esq.

Dr. Mihran Agbabian and George R. Phillips, Esq. have been selected as…