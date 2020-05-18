President Armen Sarkissian through a video call gave an interview to the reputable Indian StratNews Global portal. The President responded to questions related to the denial by Turkey of the fact of the Armenian Genocide. He also responded to questions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

