Armenia’s Ministry of Health reports the number of positive COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases in Armenia over the past 24 hours has increased by 145, for a total of 3,029.
According to the report, as of May 8, the number of patients who have recovered from the virus now stands at 1,218.
One more COVID-19 patient died, resulting in the total number of deaths to increase to 43.
The number of patients currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Armenia is 1,758
In total, 29,205 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Armenia.

