YEREVAN — The United States announced on Friday $600,000 in additional assistance to Armenia aimed at combating the coronavirus epidemic.

“These funds will build on the $1.1 million in support announced last week that will help: prepare laboratory systems, activate case-finding and event-based surveillance, support technical experts for response and preparedness and bolster risk communication,” the U.S. Agency for International Development said in a statement.

The $1.1 million allocation was part of $274 million in emergency funding for “64 of the world’s most at-risk countries” selected by the U.S. State Department. The U.S. Embassy in Yerevan said afterwards that the aid will be delivered to Armenia through international organizations.

The European Union announced on April 8 a much heftier coronavirus-related aid package for Armenia worth 92 million euros ($100 million).

“The funds will be directed towards supplying medical devices and equipment, training for medical and laboratory staff, support to [small and medium-sized enterprises] and business community, as well as social and humanitarian assistance to those affected by the coronavirus outbreak,” said the EU Delegation in Yerevan.

The Armenian authorities are also due to receive $3 million from the World Bank to acquire medical equipment and supplies needed for containing the spread of coronavirus in the country. They have already received medical supplies from Russia and China.