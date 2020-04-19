Author
YEREVAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received in Yerevan on Saturday the newly elected President of Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) Arayik Harutyunyan.

Prime Minister’s Spokeswoman Mane Kevorgyan told RFE/RL that Pashinyan once again congratulated Harutyunyan and wished him success.

“The interlocutors also called for active cooperation between Armenia and Artsakh in all spheres,” Kevorgyan said.

The newly elected President of Artsakh is the leader of Free Homeland Party, which won more than 40 percent of the vote in the March 31 parliamentary elections and will lead the largest faction in the Artsakh parliament.

“Arayik Harutyunyan briefed Prime Minister Pashinyan on his planned projects and activities for the near future,” the PM’s spokesman said.

Also on Saturday, Harutyunyan met Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan to discuss the implementation of joint projects.

Tonoyan reiterated Armenia’s commitment to continue developing cooperation between the Armed Forces of Armenia and the Defense Army of Artsakh. They discussed current and future projects aimed at stepping up the mutual partnership and capacities in the sector.

