YEREVAN — Thirty-five Armenian exchange students enrolled in different US schools under the FLEX and ACES programs will return home today, Spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anna Naghdalyan reported.

The Embassy of Armenia in the U.S. and the Armenian Honorary Consulate in Chicago coordinated the safe transportation of the students from 19 U.S. states to the city of Chicago, followed by the Doha-Tbilisi flight and the transfer to Armenia by bus.. The students are provided all necessary medical safety equipment. The greeting and escort of the Armenian students to the departure lounge at Doha Airport has also been coordinated.

“As already was stated, the Embassy of Armenia in the U.S. has been in constant contact with the Armenian students who were studying in high schools of different U.S. states within the framework of the FLEX program, and with the program representative in Armenia. On April 9, due to the agreement reached between the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Georgia, the transfer of the students to Armenia and Georgia, respectively, was organized.

This is yet another good example of the cooperation between Armenia and Georgia in terms of organizing the return of citizens amid the situation with COVID19 pandemic. We thank the American coordinators for organizing the transfer of Armenian students quickly and smoothly, as well as our Georgian partners for their support and effective collaboration.” Stated Naghdalyan.

Upon their return to Armenia, the students will be subject to a 14-day mandatory quarantine regime.