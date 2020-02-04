LOS ANGELES — The 50th Anniversary of the Women’s World Day of Prayer for the Southern California Armenian churches will be held on Friday, March 6 at the United Armenian Congregational Church (UACC), 3480 Cahuenga Blvd. West, Los Angeles, CA 90068. The Service will start with prayers at 10:30 am and the main Worship Service will start at 11:00 am. Mary Agulian, coordinator, has announced that the Armenian message will be given by Dr. Alina Muegerditchian and the English message will be given by Mrs. Cynthia Ketenjian. All Armenian women of the Apostolic, Brotherhood, Catholic and Evangelical Churches are cordially invited to attend this Annual World Day of Prayer event.

The origins of World Day of Prayer dates back to the 19th century when Christian women of the United States and Canada initiated a variety of cooperative activities in support of women’s involvement in mission at home and in other parts of the world. It is an ecumenical movement of Christian women of many traditions who come together to observe a common day of prayer each year, and who, in many countries, have a continuing relationship in prayer and service. Currently it is carried out by women in more than 170 countries and regions, to promote justice and equality for women through prayer, partnerships, service and celebration. Every year women from a different country is responsible to prepare this ecumenical Program. This year’s Program is written and prepared by the women of Zimbabwe. Last year’s World Day of Prayer was held at the St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church of Glendale CA.

In celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Southern California World Day of Prayer, a light luncheon will be served after the conclusion of the Worship Service.