MISSION HILLS, CA – Upon the invitation of the Ararat Home Board of Trustees, Reverend Berdj Djambazian, Minister to the Armenian Evangelical Union of North America, attended the monthly Board dinner and meeting at Ararat Home on February 20, 2020.

Board Chairman Joseph Kanimian, Esq. welcomed Rev. Djambazian, who offered the opening prayer and blessing. The Chairman introduced each trustee and presented the Reverend with a special gift in appreciation of his long-standing support for Ararat Home’s mission.

Rev. Djambazian praised the God-pleasing work of Ararat Home and commended each trustee for their commitment to the organization and to the work of caring for the elderly. He pledged his full support for the Home’s ongoing efforts of expansion and growth.