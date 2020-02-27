BERKLEY, CA—The Paros Foundation continues to lead a movement in Armenia to help secure our border communities. Paros is prioritizing the next major project of the Prosperity on the Border initiative to be the complete reconstruction of the Artsvabert primary school in Armenia’s isolated Tavush Region.

The Artsvabert primary school serves more than 120 children from first through eighth grade. Built in 1937, the Artsvabert School is in desperate need of being completely rebuilt. Major safety issues, inefficient and unsafe heating systems, and a lack of running water and indoor plumbing, result in dangerous conditions for the children within the school. With your support, The Paros Foundation will create a safe and inspiring learning environment for the children of Artsvabert.

“I was shocked to see makeshift posts supporting part of the second story floor in the school at Artsvabert. This school is clearly unsafe and I hope we will quickly secure the necessary funding to be able to start construction this summer,” said Peter Abajian, Executive Director of The Paros Foundation. “The entire reconstruction of this school will cost $250,000, and I am pleased that our donors have already contributed more than $75,000 towards this important effort.”

SAVE THE DATE: On Thursday, May 21, the Paros Spring Fundraiser will take place in New York City benefitting this important project. Last year’s Spring Fundraiser benefited the reconstruction of the kindergarten in the village of Varagavan. Work on the interior is almost complete and the exterior work will begin this spring.

In Tavush, many of the communities and their farming lands are under direct fire from Azerbaijan, creating conditions that are extremely difficult to live in, with untenable economic challenges. In supporting solid infrastructure, economic opportunities, and access to education, these communities will flourish, ensuring a more secure border. Artsvabert shares a long common border with Azerbaijan, exposing a large percentage of its farming lands. Last year, The Paros Foundation successfully rebuilt a large freshwater reservoir, which now provides daily water to the town’s 2,600 residents.

The Paros Foundation was launched in 2006 and has implemented more than $7.5 million worth of projects in Armenia through its unique model of philanthropy. These projects are located throughout the country with the majority of work focused in Gyumri and in the Tavush Region, along the border with Azerbaijan. Thanks to the generous support of the Strauch Kulhanjian Family, all administrative expenses are underwritten, allowing 100% of donor contributions to be allocated in their entirety to the projects. Follow our #ProsperityOnTheBorder work on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

For more information, to support this important project or to view a short video about the Artsvabert School, please visit our website www.parosfoundation.org or contact Peter Abajian (310) 400-9061.