PASADENA — Benefactor Haroutyoon Ayvazian has made a $300,000 contribution to St. Gregory Armenian Church of Pasadena in memory of his late father, Krikor Ayvazian.

Mr. Ayvazian was born in Baghdad, Iraq and immigrated with his parents to the U.S., settling in Pasadena in 1968. After graduating from Pasadena City College, he attended U.C.L.A., where he graduated with a degree in Biology. Entering the business world, he has made his career in real estate development.

Part of Mr. Ayvazian’s donation will be used to embellish the Church altar area with a fresco of the resurrection of Christ, by European-trained artist Shant Giragosian. Additionally, in sweet memory of Krikor Ayvazian, a mosaic of the Vision of Krikor Loosavoreech will be added to the entrance of the sanctuary.

Importantly, an endowment in the name of Haroutyoon Ayvazian will be created, the interest of which, in perpetuity will be used to invest in parish youth.

