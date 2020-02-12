ROMA — Three-time world champion Armenian Greco-Roman wrestler Artur Aleksanyan (97 kg) defeated Italy’s Nikoloz Kakhelashvili to win gold at the European Championships under way in Rome, Italy.

Aleksanyan picked up three wins on Tuesday and navigated a tough road to the finals. He opened up his day with a 5-1 win over Rio Olympic bronze medalist Cenk Ildem (TUR). In the quarterfinals, Aleksanyan shutout 2018 world runner-up Kiril Milov (BUL), 9-0. He followed that match up with an 8-1 semifinal win over Matti Kuosmanen (FIN). In the final Alexanyan beat Kakhelashvili 7-1 clinching his 5th European title.

In total, the Armenian athletes won two gold and two bronze medals at the Championships.

Gevorg Gharibyan claimed gold medal in 60kg class beating Kerem Kamal of Turkey in the final, while Karen Aslanyan (67 kg) and Karapet Chalyan (77 kg) won the bronze.

18-year-old Bulgarian youngster Edmond Nazaryan was a surprise winner in 55kg class with a dominant win over reigning champion Vitalii Kabaloev (RUS) in his senior-level debut after beating world champion Eldaniz Azizli of Azerbaijan in the Semi-finals.

Nazaryan is the son of two-time Olympic champion Armen Nazaryan of Bulgaria.