Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

ROMA — Three-time world champion Armenian Greco-Roman wrestler Artur Aleksanyan (97 kg) defeated Italy’s Nikoloz Kakhelashvili to win gold at the European Championships under way in Rome, Italy.

Aleksanyan picked up three wins on Tuesday and navigated a tough road to the finals. He opened up his day with a 5-1 win over Rio Olympic bronze medalist Cenk Ildem (TUR). In the quarterfinals, Aleksanyan shutout 2018 world runner-up Kiril Milov (BUL), 9-0. He followed that match up with an 8-1 semifinal win over Matti Kuosmanen (FIN). In the final Alexanyan beat Kakhelashvili 7-1 clinching his 5th European title.

In total, the Armenian athletes won two gold and two bronze medals at the Championships.

Gevorg Gharibyan claimed gold medal in 60kg  class beating  Kerem Kamal of Turkey in the final, while Karen Aslanyan (67 kg) and Karapet Chalyan (77 kg) won the bronze.

18-year-old  Bulgarian youngster Edmond Nazaryan was a surprise winner in 55kg class with a dominant win over reigning champion Vitalii Kabaloev (RUS) in his senior-level debut after beating world champion Eldaniz Azizli of Azerbaijan in the Semi-finals.

Nazaryan is the son of two-time Olympic champion Armen Nazaryan of Bulgaria.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Armenia Marks Genocide Anniversary

YEREVAN — Hundreds of thousands of people silently marched to a hilltop…

4 Armenians Among Georgia Flood Victims

TBILISI — Four members of an Armenian family in Tbilisi are among…

New York Hosts Aurora Dialogues

NEW YORK — The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, in partnership with the National…

AMAA Orphan and Child Care Luncheon and Fashion Show

The AMAA Orphan and Child Care Luncheon and Fashion Show is almost…