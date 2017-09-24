Top Posts
Home Armenian Glendale Central Library Presents an Informative Presentation About the AGBU Nubar Library in Paris
ArmenianNews

Glendale Central Library Presents an Informative Presentation About the AGBU Nubar Library in Paris

September 24, 2017

GLENDALE — An Informative presentation of the AGBU Nubar Library by its current director Boris Adjemian will be presented on Friday, October 13, 2017, at 7:30 pm, at Glendale’s Downtown Central Library Auditorium, 222 East Harvard Street.

The AGBU Nubar Library is one of the most important Armenian research and resource centres in the Armenian Diaspora. It houses more than 43,000 printed works, 500,000 archival documents, 1,500 periodicals and 10,000 photos as well as hundreds of manuscripts from the nineteenth and twentieth centuries. It is also home to a large collection of unpublished materials and gathers historical documents of great value in understanding contemporary Armenian history. The library’s collection primarily concerns the nineteenth and twentieth century and is a vital resource in the preservation of Armenian cultural heritage. The library is being used by academics, students, professional researchers and amateurs from all around the world.

In December 2016, the AGBU Nubar Library in Paris announced the launch of its website, offering a wealth of information, photos and documents about Armenians in the Ottoman Empire and the Armenian diaspora on the internet: https://agbu.org/education/library-research-center/

Boris Adjemian is a historian and the director of AGBU Nubar Library (Paris). He is also the editor-in-chief of the bilingual academic journal Études arméniennes contemporaines.

Admission is free. Library visitors receive 3 hours free parking across the street at The Market Place parking structure with validation at the service desk.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

California Armenian-American Democrats (CAAD) Gain Support Of Elected Officials

November 25, 2011

PM Abrahamian: Important for us that Karabakh be Independent

December 30, 2015

‘Our Spirit is Firm, Our Will is Unshakeable’-Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan

April 1, 2017

Armenia Backs Russia over UN Resolution on Ukraine

March 28, 2014

Armenia’s Head Coach Bernard Challande Resigns

March 30, 2015

Sergei Parajanov\’s 90th Birthday

January 9, 2014

Did You Know?

August 11, 2013

World Chess Olympiad in Istanbul: Armenia – Bolivia 3:1

August 28, 2012

Opening Ceremony of “Revived Talish” Monument

June 19, 2017

Italy and Armenia Commit to Enhance Trade

September 13, 2016

Leave a Comment























 