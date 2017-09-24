Glendale Central Library Presents an Informative Presentation About the AGBU Nubar Library in Paris

GLENDALE — An Informative presentation of the AGBU Nubar Library by its current director Boris Adjemian will be presented on Friday, October 13, 2017, at 7:30 pm, at Glendale’s Downtown Central Library Auditorium, 222 East Harvard Street.

The AGBU Nubar Library is one of the most important Armenian research and resource centres in the Armenian Diaspora. It houses more than 43,000 printed works, 500,000 archival documents, 1,500 periodicals and 10,000 photos as well as hundreds of manuscripts from the nineteenth and twentieth centuries. It is also home to a large collection of unpublished materials and gathers historical documents of great value in understanding contemporary Armenian history. The library’s collection primarily concerns the nineteenth and twentieth century and is a vital resource in the preservation of Armenian cultural heritage. The library is being used by academics, students, professional researchers and amateurs from all around the world.

In December 2016, the AGBU Nubar Library in Paris announced the launch of its website, offering a wealth of information, photos and documents about Armenians in the Ottoman Empire and the Armenian diaspora on the internet: https://agbu.org/education/library-research-center/

Boris Adjemian is a historian and the director of AGBU Nubar Library (Paris). He is also the editor-in-chief of the bilingual academic journal Études arméniennes contemporaines.

Admission is free. Library visitors receive 3 hours free parking across the street at The Market Place parking structure with validation at the service desk.