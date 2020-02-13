LOS ANGELES – On February 5, Consul General of Armenia in Los Angeles Ambassador Armen Baibourtian attended as a keynote speaker the West Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce event, dedicated to expanding Armenia-Los Angeles commercial relations and tapping on the Chamber’s potential for advancing those ties. Ambassador Baibourtian started with describing the strategic location of Armenia at the crossroads between Europe and Asia.

He presented opportunities for investing in Armenia and relevant sectors of its economy. He also outlined in detail the benefits of trading with Armenia, listing a wide range of Armenian products. Dr. Baibourtian spoke about Armenia as an attractive tourism destination.

The Consul General addressed another dimension of cooperation with Los Angeles – the advantage of having a large Armenian community in Los Angeles. An agreement was reached to organize another event focusing on presentation of Armenian wines in the Southern California market.

The West Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce was founded in 1945. Since 1993, it has expanded its operations to include several other agencies, making it the largest in the field by size and influence in one of the richest areas of Los Angeles. The West Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce has now a membership of more than 2150 business organizations from Western Los Angeles and surrounding areas. The organization is expanding now its operation to meet the needs of large communities of Los Angeles also having Armenia among others in its plans.