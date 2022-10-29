Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

 

YEREVAN — Armenia is ready to negotiate on a peace deal with Azerbaijan proposed by Russia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Friday.

Pashinyan responded to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statement that Yerevan is free to choose between peace proposals made by Russia and the United States. Putin said on Thursday that unlike the Russian plan, the “Washington variant” of an Armenian-Azerbaijani treaty upholds Azerbaijani sovereignty over Nagorno-Karabakh.

“In early September, Armenia agreed to work on the basis of the basic principles and parameters of establishing interstate relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan presented by Russia, and it is ready to reaffirm this in Sochi,” tweeted Pashinyan. “We hope that Russia will support its proposals.”

Newspaper belonging to Prime Minister Pashinyan’s family also asked “If Putin openly talks about Washington’s proposal, why does he not present Russia’s proposal, if it is really much more successful than the American one?”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

ICRC Suspends its Work in Support of Civilians in Chinari Village

YEREVAN. – The delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross…

Longer Workweek Looms For Armenians

YEREVAN — The Armenian government gave on Thursday conditional approval to three…

Tigran Sarkisian Presents Credentials to President Obama

WASHINGTON, DC — Armenia’s former prime minister Tigran Sarkisian, who was appointed…

Asset Forfeiture Law Signed by President Sarkissian

YEREVAN — President Armen Sarkissian’s office reported the signing of the “Forfeiture…