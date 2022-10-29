YEREVAN — Armenia is ready to negotiate on a peace deal with Azerbaijan proposed by Russia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Friday.

Pashinyan responded to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statement that Yerevan is free to choose between peace proposals made by Russia and the United States. Putin said on Thursday that unlike the Russian plan, the “Washington variant” of an Armenian-Azerbaijani treaty upholds Azerbaijani sovereignty over Nagorno-Karabakh.

“In early September, Armenia agreed to work on the basis of the basic principles and parameters of establishing interstate relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan presented by Russia, and it is ready to reaffirm this in Sochi,” tweeted Pashinyan. “We hope that Russia will support its proposals.”

Newspaper belonging to Prime Minister Pashinyan’s family also asked “If Putin openly talks about Washington’s proposal, why does he not present Russia’s proposal, if it is really much more successful than the American one?”