MISSION HILLS The Ararat-Eskijian Museum (AEM) and National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR)/ Calouste Gulbenkian foundation Lecture Series on Contemporary Armenian Issues are pleased to announce an upcoming presentation Science, Technology and Education in Armenia a conversation with

Dr. Ani Aprhamian Director, Alikhanyan National Science Laboratory in Yerevan, Armenia, and Freimann Professor of Experimental Nuclear Physics, University of Notre Dame.

Sunday January 12, 2020, 4PM Ararat-Eskijian Museum/Sheen Chapel 15105 Mission Hills Rd., Mission Hills Ca 91345.

Professor Ani Aprahamian was appointed Director of A.I. Alikhanyan National Science Laboratory (Yerevan Physics Institute) in April 2018. She is the first woman and the first diasporan Armenian to hold this important position. Prof. Aprahamian was born in Lebanon and is a descendant of Armenian Genocide survivors. She holds a B.A. and Ph.D. from Clark University, Worcester, Massachusetts. Professor Aprahamian has over 200 invited talks at various National and International Conferences and over 200 publications in refereed journals, book chapters, etc. She is active in numerous international and national advisory committees in nuclear science. Among the many honors recognizing her achievements, she is an Elected Fellow of Science Academy of Republic of Armenia, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, and the American Physical Society.

Free admission and open to the public.

For more information call the Ararat-Eskijian Museum at 747-500-7584 or e-mail Eskijian@ararat-eskijian-museum.com.

Live Stream through Ararat-Eskijian Museum.com Website or Facebook