GLENDALE — Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario will be hosting their first Armenian Cultural Night on Sunday, January 19, 2020 to benefit the Armenian American Museum. The game will take place in the city of Ontario’s Toyota Arena and feature the Agua Caliente Clippers vs. Stockton Kings.

The event will include informational booths from community organizations and performances by Matador Dance Studio and Dynamic Duo Dance Studio.

The festivities will begin at 1:30 p.m. in the North Patio (Cash bar included) with a performance by DJ Mino. The match-up between the AC Clippers and Stockton Kings takes place at 3:00 p.m.

Pregame North Patio Performance by DJ Mino

Pregame Primetime Performance by -M- Dance Studios

Halftime Performance by Dynamic Duo Dance Studio

Tickets are $30 and include a T-shirt dedicated to Armenian Cultural Night. Tickets can be purchased at https://fevo.me/armenian.

A portion of each ticket ($3) will be donated to the Armenian American Museum. Each individual will receive a T-shirt dedicated to Armenian Cultural Night.

For more information, please contact Narbeh Pezeshkian at (213) 267-3034 or npezeshkian@acclippers.com.