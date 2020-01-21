PASADENA, CA – The Armenian Council of America (ACA) is pleased to host a meet and greet with Rep. Judy Chu (CA-27) on Thursday, January 23rd at 7:30 pm at the AEBU Center, 1060 N Allen Ave. Pasadena.

Congresswoman Chu will discuss various issues cocnerning the Armenian Ameircan community and share her experience about her recent trip to Armenia and Artsakh.

In addition, the Congresswoman will provide an update on legislative matters in our nation’s capital. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact info@armeniancouncil.org.