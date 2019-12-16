Since 2013, The Paros Foundation’s SERVICE Armenia program has taken young people ages 17 to 22 to Armenia for a month-long service and tour program. This year’s program will run from June 23 until July 24, 2020.

“Each year SERVICE Armenia connects young people from throughout the United States to one another and to the homeland in a meaningful and lasting way.” Said Peter Abajian, Executive Director of The Paros Foundation. “What these young people experience during this summer often times shapes their future plans and ambitions.”

In 2019, the SERVICE Armenia group worked on renovation projects at the Talin Music School in the town of Talin, the school in the village of Zorakan, the Debi Arach Children’s Center in Gyumri and at the Nor Hadjin Museum in the village of Nor Hadjin. In addition to these projects, the group implemented orphan excursions for children from the Yerevan Children’s Home and the Kharpert Home for Special Children. Dustin Hochmuth, a two-time past participant who launched “Groceries for Gyumri,” led it again for the second summer. SERVICE Armenia participants assembled food packets and distributed them to 50 impoverished families.

“It was an eye-opening experience walking into the domiks and seeing how people were living even 30 years after the massive earthquake. This alone has taught me to be more appreciative and grateful for the things I have.” Said David Bogossian, 2019 SERVICE Armenia participant.

Applications are now available on The Paros Foundation’s website for SERVICE Armenia 2020 at www.parosfoundation.org. The program includes tours to historic, religious and cultural sites in Armenia and Artsakh, English speaking staff and guides, safe and well located accommodations and transportation combined with interesting cultural and educational activities that will ensure all will have an engaging and memorable experience. Participants need not be of Armenian decent; the program is open to everyon. Knowledge of the Armenian language is not required. Join us and create a lifetime of great memories and friends. The deadline to submit the completed application is April 1, 2020. Applicants are encouraged to apply early. Contact Peter Abajian at (310) 400-9061 for more information.